More autonomous vehicles being tested in Arlington

Cars that can drive themselves are now cruising through the streets of Arlington.

A pilot program allows people to request a ride through the Via app Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are five types of self-driving vehicles in the fleet including one that’s wheelchair accessible.

Right now, they only operate near downtown Arlington and the University of Texas – Arlington campus.

While the vehicles are self-driving, there is a person in the driver’s seat who can take over if needed.

"Let’s improve access to public transportation to all of our residents. And I can’t wait to get in and try it myself because we are going to see improvements in mobility in Arlington, Texas, throughout the state and throughout the country," said Mayor Jeff Williams.

The city hosted two other successful autonomous vehicle pilot programs in 2017 and 2019.