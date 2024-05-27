MLB umpire Ángel Hernández announces retirement

article

Longtime MLB umpire Ángel Hernández is retiring.

Before confirming the retirement reports, USA Today's Bob Nightengale and ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news that the 62-year-old ump is calling it quits.

Hernández's last game with MLB was on May 9, and the news of the retirement comes as the longtime umpire and MLB were in the middle of working out a settlement.

Passan reports Hernández and the league reached settlement. The MLB insider did not specify what the settlement was about.

Hernández is arguably one of the most polarizing umpires in the history of the sport. The 62-year-old have been at the center of baseball memes and a dozen YouTube breakdowns showing Hernández making iffy and questionable calls during MLB games.