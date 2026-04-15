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Missy Beavers Murder: 10 years since unsolved Midlothian church killing

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Published  April 15, 2026 7:04am CDT
Midlothian
FOX Local
10 years later: Federal and state agencies still pursuing Missy Beavers’ killer

10 years later: Federal and state agencies still pursuing Missy Beavers’ killer

This week marks 10 years since Missy Bevers was killed at a church in Midlothian. Police say it's still an active investigation and no one has been ruled out as a suspect. 

The Brief

    • Decade-old mystery remains unsolved: Saturday marks 10 years since fitness instructor Missy Beavers was murdered inside a Midlothian church, a case famous for surveillance footage of a suspect in tactical gear.
    • Investigation remains active: Midlothian police confirmed they are still pursuing leads alongside state and federal agencies, stating that "no one has been ruled out as a suspect."
    • Public help still needed: Despite thousands of tips over the last decade, no arrests have been made; authorities continue to urge anyone with information to contact investigators.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Saturday marks a somber decade since the unsolved murder of Terri "Missy" Beavers, a case that remains one of North Texas’ most enduring mysteries.

Missy Bevers' murder

The backstory:

Beavers, 45, was killed in the early morning hours of April 18, 2016, inside the Creekside Church of Christ. The fitness instructor had arrived at the church around 4 a.m. to prepare for an indoor "Camp Gladiator" workout class because of rain.

The case gained international attention largely due to chilling surveillance footage released by investigators. The video showed a suspect dressed in full tactical "SWAT" gear—including a helmet, heavy vest, and gloves—wandering the church hallways and breaking into rooms with a pry bar shortly before Beavers arrived.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missy Bevers' murder still unsolved 8 years later

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missy Bevers' murder still unsolved 8 years later

Midlothian's chief of police says the investigation into Missy Bevers? death has never ended. He says the department has received more than 3,000 tips since her murder.

In a statement posted to Facebook this week, the Midlothian Police Department reaffirmed its commitment to the case, noting that investigators are still "actively investigating" the homicide. The department continues to work alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers, the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office, and federal agencies.

Despite receiving thousands of tips over the last 10 years, no arrests have been made. Midlothian police emphasized that the investigation remains open and fluid, stating that "no one has been ruled out as a suspect."

Anyone with information regarding the death of Missy Beavers is encouraged to contact the Midlothian Police Department or North Texas Crime Stoppers.

The Source: Information in this article is from Midlothian Police and previous FOX 4 News coverage.

MidlothianCrime and Public Safety