Pooh Shiesty to appear in Dallas federal court for Gucci Mane kidnapping and robbery
DALLAS - Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty will appear in federal court in Dallas for a hearing to determine whether he should be released on bond following last week’s kidnapping and robbery arrest.
His attorneys are also expected to make a statement following the hearing.
Pooh Shiesty Arrest
The backstory:
Lontrell Williams Jr., whose rap name is Pooh Shiesty, his father Lontrell Williams Sr., rapper BIG30, and six defendants were all charged with kidnapping and robbery in connection with an incident that happened back in January at a Dallas recording studio.
Williams Jr. had a recording deal with Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane under The New 1017 Records label. The FBI said Williams Jr. set up a meeting with Gucci Mane in Dallas, and then held him at gunpoint with an AK-style pistol while demanding to be released from his contract.
The federal investigators said they were able to track Williams Jr. using his ankle monitor. He was supposed to be on home confinement for a 2022 federal case of conspiracy and drug trafficking.
Photos of the suspects were posted on social media, along with some of the items they’re accused of stealing, such as watches, jewelry, and cash from Gucci Mane and his associates, according to the FBI.
The Source: The information in this story comes from court filings, attorney statements, and past news coverage.