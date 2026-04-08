Pooh Shiesty to appear in Dallas federal court for Gucci Mane kidnapping and robbery

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The Brief Pooh Shiesty faces a detention hearing in Dallas following his arrest for an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery. Investigators claim the Memphis rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., held rapper Gucci Mane at gunpoint with an AK-style rifle to demand a release from his recording contract. The court will determine today if the rapper remains in custody or is released on bond while facing these federal charges.



Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty will appear in federal court in Dallas for a hearing to determine whether he should be released on bond following last week’s kidnapping and robbery arrest.

His attorneys are also expected to make a statement following the hearing.

Pooh Shiesty Arrest

The backstory:

Lontrell Williams Jr., whose rap name is Pooh Shiesty, his father Lontrell Williams Sr., rapper BIG30, and six defendants were all charged with kidnapping and robbery in connection with an incident that happened back in January at a Dallas recording studio.

Williams Jr. had a recording deal with Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane under The New 1017 Records label. The FBI said Williams Jr. set up a meeting with Gucci Mane in Dallas, and then held him at gunpoint with an AK-style pistol while demanding to be released from his contract.

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The federal investigators said they were able to track Williams Jr. using his ankle monitor. He was supposed to be on home confinement for a 2022 federal case of conspiracy and drug trafficking.

Photos of the suspects were posted on social media, along with some of the items they’re accused of stealing, such as watches, jewelry, and cash from Gucci Mane and his associates, according to the FBI.