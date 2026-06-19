WATCH: Karmelo Anthony trial evidence released by Collin County judge

The Brief On Friday, June 19, several pieces of evidence from the Karmelo Anthony murder trial were released to the public. The evidence includes police body camera footage of Anthony's arrest, where he can be heard saying, " He put his hands on me. I told him not to, he put his hand on me!" Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco in April 2025.



Evidence from the Karmelo Anthony murder trial was released by a Collin County judge on Friday night, including police body camera footage of Anthony's arrest.

Karmelo Anthony trial evidence released

Anthony can be heard emotionally telling Officer Eduardo Cortez, "He put his hands on me. I told him not to, he put his hand on me!" as police walk him towards a squad car.

In body camera footage from an assisting officer, Anthony can be heard telling Officer Cortez "I'm not alleged, sir, I did it" when they refer to him as the alleged suspect in the murder of Austin Metcalf.

Several surveillance videos of Kuykendall Stadium, where the stabbing occurred, were part of the evidence released.

In a video from the stadium's Northeast entry, Austin Metcalf is seen entering alongside friends towards the beginning. Towards the end, Karmelo Anthony is seen being walked out by police following his arrest.

In surveillance footage inside the stadium, Metcalf and his friends can be seen walking towards the tent where the fatal stabbing occurred.

Later in in the same footage, Anthony is seen running out of the tent and out of the stadium following the stabbing.

Images of the knife used by Anthony during the stabbing were released as part of the evidence on Friday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Karmelo Anthony knife

Audio from 911 calls were also released as part of the evidence.

"Hi, we're at Kuykendall Stadium. My friend just got stabbed," the caller can be heard telling 911.

"OK, do you know who stabbed him?"

"Um, we have no clue. He was standing in our tent, but you need to send an ambulance right now."

What they're saying:

"I understood the public’s desire to know what happened in the courtroom. The overwhelming focus on my ruling regarding the media in courtroom was to protect the process, witnesses, and jury," Judge John Roach, who presided over the trial, told FOX News.

"Now that the trial is over, it is important to me to provide transparency."

Frisco track meet stabbing

The backstory:

Karmelo Anthony, the teenager who fatally stabbed a fellow student during a high school track meet last year, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Tuesday, June 9.

The 19-year-old was convicted for the April 2, 2025, murder of Austin Metcalf, 17, at a stadium in the Dallas suburb of Frisco.

Anthony and his lawyers have since appealed the conviction. Anthony was transported to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he was then transported to his unit of assignment at the Pack Unit near Navasota.

Karmelo Anthony

Witnesses told investigators the confrontation began during a regional track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco. Anthony, a student at Centennial High School, was sitting under the Memorial High School team tent when Austin Metcalf, a Memorial High School student, reportedly told him to leave. Investigators said they found no evidence the two teenagers knew each other before the incident.

According to an arrest report, witnesses identified Anthony to a school resource officer shortly after the stabbing. The officer reported that Anthony repeatedly claimed he acted in self-defense.

The report states that after being taken into custody, Anthony told officers, "I was protecting myself" and "He put his hands on me." According to the report, Anthony also asked officers whether the victim would be okay and whether the incident could be considered self-defense.

In the days following the stabbing, the case drew widespread attention on social media. Anthony continued to maintain that he acted in self-defense while being held in the Collin County Jail on a $1 million bond. A judge later reduced the bond to $250,000, citing Anthony's lack of a prior criminal record.

Days later, Anthony's family held a news conference and called for the public to allow the judicial process to proceed.

"I don't know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial," Anthony's mother, Kayla Hayes, said at the time.

Public attention intensified when Metcalf's father attended the family's news conference. Police later escorted him from the event after organizers said he was not invited.