Mission Arlington’s Christmas store gives presents to families in need

A lot of Christmas dreams came true in Arlington Friday thanks to the annual Christmas store for Mission Arlington.

Families who were not sure what Christmas would look like this year found hope.

Dixie Rivas was picking out presents for her three little ones while in awe over the generosity and huge selection of toys and gifts at Mission Arlington’s Christmas store.

"They’re going to be so excited and also, it’s really beautiful because all of these things are donated like from people from the community. Yes, it’s really heartwarming," she said.

On the final day for families to shop the charity’s store, there were as many volunteers as there were shoppers.

Children and adults waited in line to receive assignments.

"We say we want the very last day to be as good as the first day, for the last shopper that walks in this door, so they find that hope in God," Tillie Burgin said.

Burgin is the guiding force at Mission Arlington. The main focus is to share the gospel of Christ.

They offer age-appropriate toys at no cost, along with a full gift wrap department with a personal touch, even a remote location to handle special requests for bicycles.

On this 37th year for the Christmas store, thus far this season, it has served more than 5,800 families.

"Every child can have at least three major gifts, two smaller gifts, stocking stuffers, and batteries for every mechanical toy they get, gift wrapping," Burgin explained.

A very grateful Shannon Boyd has seven children on a limited income.

"I think it’s really nice that they do stuff like this because parents like us, even though we work, when you have multiples, it’s still hard to shop and make sure everyone is evenly gifted," she said.