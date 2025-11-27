Mission Arlington volunteers deliver over 7,000 Thanksgiving meals across North Texas

The Brief Mission Arlington coordinated its annual Thanksgiving delivery drive, sending out over 7,000 holiday meals to residents across North Texas. The organization saw a massive surge in participation this year, with the volunteer count more than doubling compared to the previous holiday. Volunteers from all walks of life, from community leaders to college students, packed and delivered meals as an act of service on the holiday.



For many North Texas families, Thanksgiving is a day to give thanks and to give back.

At Mission Arlington on Thursday morning, an army of volunteers helped deliver thousands of holiday meals to residents who otherwise might have gone without.

Thousands of meals delivered

What we know:

The annual tradition is a unique sight: volunteers loading up the cars of other volunteers, each vehicle departing packed with pre-made Thanksgiving dishes ready to be delivered across the community.

Record turnout from the Community

Mission Arlington traces the massive effort back to its founder, Tillie Burgin, who created the organization in 1986 with her late husband, Bob. Burgin said this year’s turnout was more than double last year’s volunteer count.

She said volunteers come from every corner of the community, "…from the mayor and former mayor, the city council and school board altogether to just the ordinary guy who’s out there teaching school or driving trucks. It doesn’t matter."

Local perspective:

Jeff Ausdemore was among the first to arrive.

"We just delivered 40, and we’re going to do 24 more," he said. "It’s just an act of service. It’s not only the holiday, but it’s what we should be doing as the human spirit."

Among those helping were college students home on break.

"It makes you realize humanity and how special it is to give back to the community," said Michelle Rodriguez.

Others joined on a whim, like Antwan Blakely, who said he came after hearing his sister planned to volunteer. "I’ve been blessed by a lot of people, so it’s always nice to give back," he said.

A Holiday ‘act of service’

Dig deeper:

Mission Arlington reported that more than 7,000 meals were picked up for delivery on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers celebrated each successful loadout with high-fives before heading out for another round of drop-offs.

"Honestly, there’s nothing to it," said volunteer Matalyn Blakely. "There’s a lot of people out there who have nothing. I’m fortunate enough to have a roof over my head and food, so why not help other people out?"

What's next:

With another holiday delivery completed, Mission Arlington closed the morning with its mission accomplished once again.