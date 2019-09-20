Missing Tarrant County teen found safe

UPDATE: Authorities say Olivia Mathews has been found safe and was returned to her home Friday afternoon.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office reports she called called someone from a pay phone, and that's how she was found.

Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing teenager who was seen on video getting into an unknown car.

Olivia Mathews, 17, was last seen Thursday around 6:30 p.m. in Edgecliff Village, south of Fort Worth.

Video from a neighbor’s surveillance camera shows her getting into a gold, four-door, 2000 to 2004 model Chevrolet Impala with silver wheels and damage to the rear bumper. There were two other people in the car.

Mathews’ parents told FOX 4 she has never been in trouble before. She’s homeschooled but works with an after-school program for children at a nearby school.

Her parents said she returned home from work Thursday afternoon and the left the house again shortly afterward. She walked out with her cellphone in hand but didn’t lock the door as if she were planning to return.

Later they found a note from her that said something like, “I’m sorry, mom and dad. These people said if I don’t go with them they will harm you,” her parents said.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn confirmed his deputies are investigating the note as a possible threat. They’ve also talked to one of her friends who shared pictures of a man they recently met at the mall.

Deputies hope to get the license plate number from the car so they can intensify the search for Mathews.

She’s is described as a black female who is 4 feet 11 inches tall and about 102 pounds with brown eyes. She was wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1213.