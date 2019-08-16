Missing man found dead, 3-year-old daughter rescued from boat on Lake Granbury

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Authorities have found the body of a missing father after his 3-year-old daughter was rescued from a boat on Lake Granbury.

Hood County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 2700 block of Casa Del Sur Ct. on Friday around 9 a.m. after the little girl was found floating in a boat by herself.

The sheriff’s office said the girl’s 32-year-old father launched his boat from the Granbury City Beach Boat Ramp on Business Hwy 377 near the Lake Bridge around 5 p.m. Thursday. The two never returned.

The girl was in good condition when she was found.

Several agencies continue to actively search the lake for the missing man. His body was located just before 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed.

There’s no word yet on how or why he ended up in the water.