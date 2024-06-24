Missing kayaker’s body found in Trinity River

article

The body of a kayaker who went missing last week was found in the Trinity River in Kaufman County over the weekend.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Villarreal disappeared on Wednesday.

His family members asked for help after finding his vehicle parked under the U.S. Highway 175 bridge at the Trinity River in Crandall. It’s a spot where they said he had gone kayaking in the past.

On Sunday, a swift water rescue team found Villarreal’s kayak tangled up in trees about six miles south of where his vehicle was found.

Featured article

They later found his body in the river just north of the bridge on FM 3039 between the cities of Crandall and Combine.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is investigating Villarreal’s death because the Trinity River is a public waterway.

While drowning is suspected, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his exact cause of death.