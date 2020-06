article

UPDATE: Police say the missing siblings have been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Fort Worth are looking for two kids who went missing on Monday.

Police say 12-year-old Abigal Reichart and 10-year-old Kenneth Reichart were last seen leaving their house in the 7300 block of Madeira Drive on Monday just after 12:00 p.m.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call Fort Worth PD at 817.392.4222.