Missing East Texas siblings may be in North Texas, officials say

Law enforcement officials are searching for two children who may be in danger in North Texas.

The children, 12-year-old Robert Tickle Jr. and 7-year-old Briya Tickle, were last seen with their parents, Christina Bibbons and Robert Tickler, near Tyler.

A judge in Henderson County had ordered the children into state custody.

Christina Bibbons and Robert Tickle are seen in previous mugshots.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services believe the parents may have taken them to the Duncanville or Grand Prairie area.

They may be in a 2020 brown Ford F-150 pickup with the Texas license plate HKY-8662.

Anyone with information should call Child Protective Investigations at 903-521-6095.