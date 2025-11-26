Millions of North Texans head to the airport, hit the road for Thanksgiving travel

The Brief Approximately 5.3 million Texans are driving for the Thanksgiving holiday, causing heavy traffic on major corridors like I-35. Wednesday afternoon and evening are expected to be the busiest travel windows of the week, with long waits reported at gas and EV charging stations. Travelers heading home on Sunday, November 30, should anticipate heavy traffic and consider driving home on Saturday for a smoother trip.



Millions of Texans hit the roads on Wednesday as Thanksgiving travel picked up across the state, creating heavy traffic and long waits at gas stations and charging stops.

The North Texas airports were also busy as travelers headed to holiday destinations nationwide.

Thanksgiving Eve traffic at DFW Airport's North entrance.

Millions of Texans on the Road

What we know:

For many drivers, the journey was fueled by thoughts of holiday meals as much as the miles traveled. Travelers listed off their contributions to Thanksgiving dinner, broccoli rice and cheese casserole, brown-sugar ham, and turkey, while preparing for the congestion.

Traffic was a top concern as drivers braced for backups on major corridors, including Interstate 35.

AAA estimates 5.3 million Texans are traveling by car during the holiday period, urging drivers to remain patient.

"Just be nice and not rush," said Josh Harvey. "You’re going to get there anyway."

The agency projects that Wednesday afternoon and evening will be among the busiest travel windows of the week.

Some drivers reported spotting license plates from as far away as Arkansas, Colorado and Florida as out-of-state visitors made their way through Texas.

DFW Airport Traffic

Traffic at DFW Airport North Entry

Images from the SKY 4 helicopter showed heavy traffic as people arrived at DFW Airport's north entrance at 5 p.m. on the day before Thanksgiving.

What they're saying:

DFW Airport released the following statement regarding the backup:

"The airport is experiencing heavy holiday traffic at both the north and south entries this evening, and customers should expect delays approaching the terminals. Travelers are encouraged to allow an extra 60–90 minutes, arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international, and consider checking in at alternate terminals — especially instead of Terminal C. Real-time navigation apps and public transit can help reduce delays. The DFW Airport mobile app offers up-to-the-minute information, and customers should always check with their airline for the latest flight details.

Customer can also check dfwairport.com/holidaytravel for tips and resources and follow the airport’s social channels for real time info.

We do have teams working to help manage traffic."

Travel Inconveniences

Traffic at DFW Airport North Entry

Local perspective:

"I’m expecting it to be really crazy going north," said traveler Ronda Kolch, who described the roads as already hectic.

At fuel stations and charging hubs, waits were common. "I thought I was getting here at a good time, but apparently not," said electric vehicle driver Jordan Haygood, who encountered a 25-minute wait to charge.

Another traveler, Andrea Negron, said local stations were "filled up" as traffic increased.

Some drivers opted to redirect their routes toward popular stops, including Buc-ee’s, where congestion was also heavy. "I couldn’t find a gas pump," Kolch said. "People are going to run over each other just trying to find a spot."

Others offered reminders to keep safety in mind during the rush. "Be safe, don’t drink, wear your seatbelt," said driver Danarious Jordan. "Just love everybody."

Despite the delays, many travelers said the time on the road would be worth it once they arrived. Feeling grateful to reunite with family.

The Trip Home

What you can do:

AAA advises that the return trip could be just as slow. Travelers heading home on Sunday, Nov. 30, should expect heavier traffic than usual, and the organization recommends considering a Saturday return for a more manageable drive.