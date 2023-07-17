Arlington man arrested after threatening to shoot wife, co-workers, police say

Police say they have arrested an Arlington man after he threatened to shoot his wife and her co-workers at the Miller Brewing plant.

Fort Worth Police were called to the Miller facility on South Freeway on Saturday night, after learning of the threat.

The building was placed on lockdown while police investigated.

During the investigation, Arlington Police were able to locate the man at a residence in Arlington after they were called by Fort Worth Police.

The suspect, 39-year-old Michael Valdez, was taken into custody.

Michael Valdez

While searching the suspect's home police found 16 firearms and boxes of ammunition.

Valdez was charged with making a terroristic threat.