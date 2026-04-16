Military training for arctic extremes begins in the Texas heat

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The Brief A research facility at Baylor University will allow the military to train in arctic conditions without leaving Texas. Phase one of ARKTOS allows from training in temperatures as low a -22 degrees Fehrenheit and can simulate high-altitude conditions. Researchers will study the impacts on sleep, acclimation and medical equipment.



Texas is not usually the first place considered when it comes to training for arctic conditions, but a new research facility at Baylor University will soon change that.

What we know:

Phase one of the university's Arctic Acclimatization & Sleep Optimization Research Center or ARKTOS opened this week. The chamber allows researchers to study the effects of arctic conditions on sleep, cognition and human performance.

Inside the chamber, temperatures can fall to -22 degrees Farenheit and oxygen can be reduced to simulate high-altitude conditions.

The space allows researchers to study rapid acclimatization to extreme conditions, combat casualty care, tactical decision making and sleep optimization.

Researchers hope the studies can improve the function of biomedical devices in the field.

ARKTOS co-director and Baylor professor Dr. Cory Smith (blue coat and tie) led a tour of theARKTOS Arctic environmental chamber for Congressman Pete Sessions (TX-17) (brown coatand gold tie), who secured $1 million for Phase I of the research center (Baylor University) Expand

With phase 1 complete, phase 2 is on its way

The completed chamber is just the first phase of the ARKTOS research facility.

Phase two will add an Arctic Motion Simulation Chamber that simulates extreme environmental conditions and scenarios encountered in military and civilian emergency response teams.

The next phase will be capable of simulating ground transport, air transport up to 24,000 feet in altitude and snow and mountain sides.

Phase one was funded by $1 million secured in the fiscal year 2024 appropriations bill by Rep. Pete Sessions. Phase two will be funded similarly with $2 million in the fiscal year 2026 appropriations bill.