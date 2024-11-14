Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Fight the best-selling event at AT&T Stadium, StubHub says

The highly-anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is a hotter ticket than the Dallas Cowboys, according StubHub.

The fight on Friday night will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the home of the Cowboys.

StubHub says the bout is outselling last week's Cowboys-Eagles game by 24 percent.

The Cowboys-Eagles game was the best-selling game of the season at AT&T Stadium and the third best-selling NFL game of the season on Stub Hub.

It's not just people in Texas who are interested.

Tickets on StubHub have been purchased from all 50 states and 38 different countries and territories.

The most tickets were purchased in Texas, California and Florida.

When is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight?

IRVING, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 13: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul pose after the final press conference for their upcoming heavyweight fight at Toyota Music Factory on November 13, 2024 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

When: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Network: Netflix

The Tyson-Paul fight will be Friday, Nov. 15.

The stream of the event starts at 7 p.m. central.

There are 7 total fights on the card.

Paul and Tyson will be the final fight of the night, meaning the exact time will depend on the previous fights.

Paul-Tyson Undercard

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool

Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes.

Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight Tickets

Tickets for the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are on sale.