Midterm updates: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins Georgia primary

Primary elections that will be held Tuesday in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas will offer a glimpse of what the next Congress could look like, with some marquee matchups testing whether voters want to elect agents of change or a return to normal.

Here are a handful of races to follow:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene beats out five major Republicans

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five fellow Republicans in a Georgia primary that tested conservative voters’ tolerance of the first-term congresswoman’s divisive politics.

Greene, a celebrity among the GOP’s right-wing fringe, will be on the ballot again in the November general election. She will face the winner of a three-way Democratic primary in northwest Georgia’s 14th District, a seat drawn to give Republicans a huge advantage.

Jennifer Strahan and other Republican challengers sought unsuccessfully to convince voters that Greene’s combative rhetoric and willingness to embrace baseless conspiracy theories did little to benefit her constituents.

Greene raised more than $9 million to defend her seat and spent more than $6.6 million in the primary fending off attacks from within her own party. She remained on the ballot after voters mounted a failed effort to disqualify her by claiming she encouraged the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and riots that disrupted Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov's race in stinging rebuke of Trump

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won the state’s Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, beating back former President Donald Trump’s hand-picked challenger in a contest that demonstrated the limits of the former president and his conspiracy-fueled politics in a key swing state.

Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in what will be one of the nation’s most closely watched governor’s races.

Despite the stinging setback in the night’s top contest, Trump’s preferred Senate candidate, former NFL star Herschel Walker, easily prevailed in his primary, while a Trump-backed candidate to serve as Georgia’s chief election officer was still in the running. And in Republican primaries in Alabama and Arkansas, dozens of conservatives were likely to win their primaries after embracing Trump’s lies about his 2020 election loss.

But Trump’s chief focus this primary season was the race for Georgia governor.

The former president personally recruited former Sen. David Perdue to challenge Kemp, whose only sin was to reject the former president’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. Kemp emerged as a powerful fundraiser with a list of conservative accomplishments to blunt Trump’s opposition. In the final days of the campaign, he unveiled plans for a $5.5 billion, 8,100-job Hyundai Motor plant near Savannah.

Perdue's allies braced for a lopsided defeat, the only question being whether Kemp would win the 50% majority he needed to avoid a runoff election next month.

"We’re not going to have a runoff," said Matha Zoller, a longtime Republican activist and northeast Georgia talk show host with ties to both Trump and Perdue. "It’s going to be embarrassing."

The results could raise questions about where power resides within the GOP. While Trump remains deeply popular among the party's most loyal voters, the opening stage of the midterm primary season has shown they don't always side with his picks. Other prominent Republicans, meanwhile, are growing increasingly assertive.

Trump's own vice president, Mike Pence, rallied with Kemp in the Atlanta suburbs on Monday evening.

"Elections are about the future," he told the crowd, adding that "when you vote for Brian Kemp tomorrow, you will say yes to a future of freedom here in Georgia. You will say yes to our most cherished values at the heart of everything we hold dear."

Trump, meanwhile, held a telephone rally for Perdue, describing him as "100% MAGA."

Arkansas governor is the odd man out in his own state’s primary

In Arkansas, former Trump aide Sarah Huckabee Sanders was expected to claim the Republican governor's nomination. And in Alabama, conservative firebrand Rep. Mo Brooks was running to represent the GOP in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby. Brooks, a leading figure at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the Capitol attack, initially won Trump's endorsement, although Trump rescinded it after watching Brooks struggle in the polls.

No state had more consequential elections this week than Georgia, a longtime Republican stronghold that has shifted Democratic in recent elections. Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by less than 12,000 votes in 2020, and Democrats narrowly won both Senate seats two months later.

This year, Trump's obsession with his 2020 loss has loomed over Republican primary elections for governor, Senate and secretary of state.

Trump had backed Walker in the crowded GOP Senate primary to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock this fall, dismissing warnings from Walker’s Republican competitors about his history of domestic violence and mental health struggles.

GOP hopefuls battle in Alabama primary

Facing eight challengers in Alabama’s Republican primary, Gov. Kay Ivey repeated former President Donald Trump’s false claims about election theft. Then, the white-haired, 77-year-old Ivey sat at her office desk and pulled three things out of her purse for a campaign commercial: a lipstick, a cellphone and a revolver.

On Tuesday, voters will decide whether Ivey’s hard swing to the right was enough for her to avoid a runoff in a state where GOP candidates often struggle to out-conservative one another.

One challenger, former Trump ambassador Lindy Blanchard, has slammed Ivey for doing too much to control COVID-19 in a state with one of the nation’s worst pandemic death rates. Another, toll bridge developer Tim James, the son of former Gov. Fob James, did the same and attacked a charter school that opened under Ivey’s watch to cater to LGBTQ youth.

Other challengers include Lew Burdette, a former business executive who runs Christian-based group homes; Stacy George, a prison officer and former county commissioner; pastor Dean Odle; GOP activist and businessman Dean Young; Springville Mayor Dave Thomas; and a yoga advocate, Donald Trent Jones.

A runoff will be held June 21 if no one gets over 50% of the vote. With storms rumbling across much of Alabama, Secretary of State John Merrill said turnout appeared moderate and he expected no more than 30% of the state's 3.6 million registered voters to cast ballots.

The eventual GOP nominee will face whoever emerges from a Democratic primary of six little-known and poorly financed candidates that includes state Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier of Selma, the only one in the group to hold public office.

Texas AG Ken Paxton faces George P. Bush in GOP primary runoff

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton put his job and ability to withstand legal troubles on the line Tuesday in a Republican primary runoff against George P. Bush, whose own family record was at stake.

The outcome in America's biggest red state will test how much weight the Bush name still carries in Texas, where the family's roots run deep. It also will gauge whether an incumbent backed by former President Donald Trump, who has helped steer Texas farther to the right over limiting transgender rights and investigating elections, can keep a hold on GOP voters in the face of mounting accusations.

It is one of two closely-watched primary runoffs in Texas: on the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress, is in the fight of his political career against Jessica Cisneros, who supports abortion rights.

Bush, who is currently Texas' land commissioner, forced a runoff against Paxton during a crowded four-way primary in March that put at the forefront an ongoing FBI investigation into the two-term incumbent over accusations of corruption. Paxton is also still awaiting trial on securities fraud charges after being indicted in 2015.

More recently, the State Bar of Texas is weighing possible reprimands against Paxton over his baseless attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

But despite coming in second, Bush trailed by 20 points. The wide gap underscores Paxton's continued political durability and how much ground the 46-year-old scion of the Bush political dynasty needs to make up with GOP voters in Texas, where his uncle, former President George W. Bush, was once governor and his late grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, was a congressman and longtime Houston resident.

Minnesota primary ‘dumpster fire’

When Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of kidney cancer in February, his widow, former Minnesota GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan, said her husband's wish was for her to succeed him and represent southern Minnesota in Congress.

The race hasn't shaped up that way.

Even before announcing her bid, Carnahan's friendship with a GOP donor who was federally indicted for sex-trafficking minors sparked a firestorm. Then a recording surfaced last year in which she said, "Jim’s gonna be dead in two years. So be it." Last week, she was sued by her deceased husband's family as they attempted to recoup money they loaned him for cancer treatment, which they say she was supposed to pay back to them.

The drama, which local GOP officials have likened to a "dumpster fire," has allowed two other candidates to surge ahead.

Brad Finstad, a former state lawmaker and USDA official, has secured much of the party establishment's support.

Americans for Prosperity — an organization established by billionaire industrialists, the Koch Brothers — and the Republican group American Dream Federal Action have collectively spent $1.4 million on ads supporting him.

State Rep. Jeremy Munson, meanwhile, is running as an outsider who is "100% Pro-Life. 100% Pro-Gun. 100% Conservative." Munson, who proposed legislation to let Minnesota counties secede and join border states, has the backing of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

Former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger is seeking the Democratic nomination for the solid Republican district.

The last anti-abortion House Democrat

Moderate Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar has become a perennial target for progressives. But so far the anti-abortion congressman has prevailed in a series of close races in the largely Hispanic district that stretches from the Rio Grande to San Antonio.

For the second cycle in a row, 28-year-old immigration attorney and abortion rights supporter Jessica Cisneros is looking to end Cuellar's almost 20-year stint in office. In the March primary, she forced Cuellar into a runoff after coming within 1,000 votes.

RELATED: Roe v. Wade: What you need to know about a key abortion ruling that the Supreme Court looks poised to overturn

Heading into the Tuesday competition, she may have a new edge after a recently leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion draft showed the justices poised to overturn the historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that grants a constitutional right to abortion.

"We are watching the fall of Roe and the erosion of our fundamental rights," Cisneros said earlier this month. "The last thing we want is to hold on to a slim Democratic majority, and then have someone like Henry Cuellar who's going keep siding with Republicans."

The FBI earlier this year raided Cuellar's home in the border city of Laredo as part of an investigation related to the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan. Cuellar's attorney says he has been exonerated and is not the target of the investigation. But the issue is enough of a liability that Cuellar's allies have sent out direct mail ads with a mock newspaper headline proclaiming him "cleared."

Cuellar is backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others in House Democratic leadership. But he's also been hit with a $1 million wave of negative advertising, while little has been spent attacking Cisneros.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene once speculated that Jewish-controlled space lasers sparked California wildfires. She also baselessly argued that two Muslim congresswomen weren’t "really official" because they didn’t take their oath of office on a Bible. And she once yelled through a congressional office mail slot, challenging New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to "get rid of your diaper" and "talk to the American citizens."

And that was all before voters in northwest Georgia decided to elect the fringe conservative and conspiracy theory monger to Congress in 2020.

RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies in legal challenge to her reelection

Since then, Greene's rhetoric and provocations have only continued, culminating in Democrats taking the rare step of stripping her of her committee assignments. The opposition has only helped turn her into a conservative star and fundraising juggernaut, and GOP leadership have shown reluctance to challenge her.

Now in her first reelection campaign for a solidly red district in northwest Georgia, Greene is facing a handful of challengers, including health care consultant Jennifer Strahan, who pitched herself as a "no-nonsense conservative" alternative to Greene.

If Republicans win back the House majority in November, as history suggests they may, Greene could notch yet another victory: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker, has said she won't just get her committee assignments back; she'll likely receive a promotion.

Member on member primary

After the 2020 census, Georgia’s Republican-dominated Legislature redrew the boundaries of Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath’s suburban Atlanta district, transforming it into a GOP stronghold. They also redrew another Atlanta-area swing seat, making Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeux’s district solidly Democratic.



So McBath, a nationally renowned gun-safety advocate first elected in 2018, went district shopping — and decided to challenge Bourdeaux, a college professor in her first term. Now, with millions of dollars in spending by outside groups supporting her, McBath has a huge advantage heading into Tuesday’s primary.

McBath has run on her compelling personal story. She’s a Black woman whose son was killed by a white man during a dispute over stereo volume in 2012. Since then, she’s called herself a "mother on a mission" and has pledged to pass gun safety legislation through Congress, though there is scant hope of that because of lockstep Republican opposition.

While the two share many of the same policy goals, Bourdeaux takes umbrage with McBath’s district swap, subtlety hinting that her colleague-turned-rival is a carpetbagger.

She has also sharply criticized spending by cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, who has poured millions of dollars into primary races across the U.S. this year, including $2 million spent backing McBath.

