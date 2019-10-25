Midlothian police investigating attempted kidnapping near middle school

article

Midlothian police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping near a middle school.

A Walnut Grove Middle School student told police she was walking home Thursday around 4:30 p.m. when a black truck passed her and pulled over.

The girl was walked on Newgate Street when a black pickup truck pulled over and a man in a black hoodie got out and grabbed her from behind. The girl said she kicked the man in the groin and ran away after he let her go.

The girl was able to make it back to the middle school to tell the assistant principal.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Midlothian Police Department.