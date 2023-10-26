Woman found dead on side of Southeast Dallas road, man charged with murder in her shooting

Police have charged a man for allegedly shooting and killing a woman who was found dead on the side of the road in Southeast Dallas.

DPD says they responded to a call on Wednesday morning for a shooting on Murdock Road, not far from the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

They found Dishaye Stevenson, a 35-year-old woman, shot dead on the side of the road.

39-year-old Michael Smith was arrested later in the day and charged with murder.

Michael Smith (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Smith is currently in the Dallas County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Police did not give any details about if the two knew each other.