Mi Familia Park in Grand Prairie celebrated amid $2 million facelift

The City of Grand Prairie celebrated the newly-improved Mi Familia Park on Cardiff Street.

One of the city's largest outdoor spaces was celebrated on Monday for its major improvements and new circumstances over how it is controlled.

The once crime-ridden park now has a solution, promising a brighter future.

"This park is one of the oldest parks in Grand Prairie, but it wasn’t really in Grand Prairie. It was in the City of Dallas, so when there were issues out here with loitering or anything we had to call the City of Dallas," said Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen.

Grand Prairie officials say over the years several factors like drugs and prostitution at the park caused the attraction to it to plummet.

Now, Grand Prairie is fully in control of the space. The city committed more than $2 million in upgrades to the park.

"I remember riding bikes out here, there was nothing but land," said Grand Prairie Councilman Mike Del Bosque, who grew up in the neighborhood.

Del Bosque is looking forward to playing here once again with his 1-year-old grandson. He says the city has committed to two phases of construction, with a third also in sight.

He says the features were selected with the community in mind, many of whom earn low incomes.

"Instead of them trying to go out, we’re bringing it to them. So there’s going to be a big splash pad here, a multi-purpose sports field where they can play basketball, pickleball, soccer, any of that out here," said Del Bosque. "For the most part, we did a lot of clean up, and then once we cleaned it up, the residents started coming out."

"It’s so exciting to see this hundred plus acres. It’s beautiful. Look at this, it’s right across from Dallas Baptist University. It’s a beautiful setting, walking trails, there will be lots of fun family events out here," said Mayor Jensen.

Grand Prairie city leaders say a network of security cameras is helping to reduce things like loitering and crime.

The planning for Phase Two improvements begin in January.