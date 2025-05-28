Mexican national wanted in Dallas County arrested at border crossing

article

The Brief A 71-year-old Mexican citizen, Gerardo Zubiri Perez, wanted for solicitation of a minor in Dallas County, was arrested by CBP officers. The arrest occurred on Monday at the Brownsville Port of Entry when an outstanding felony warrant was discovered during a second inspection. Zubiri Perez is currently in custody in Cameron County; it is not yet clear if he has been transferred to Dallas County.



A 71-year-old man wanted in Dallas County for solicitation of a minor was arrested on Monday at the Brownsville Port of Entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

What we know:

According to CBP officers at the Gateway International Bridge, Gerardo Zubiri Perez, 71, a Mexican citizen, was referred for secondary inspection.

During the secondary examination, CBP officers used biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases to verify his identity.

They found he had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for solicitation of a minor issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Zubiri Perez was placed in custody in Cameron County pending final adjudication of the warrant.

What we don't know:

CPB officials did not release a photo of Zubiri Perez. It is not clear if he has been transferred to Dallas County.

What they're saying:

"Our frontline CBP officers carry out their duties with vigilance, and their efforts helped uncover an outstanding warrant for online solicitation of a minor out of Dallas County," said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. "This apprehension illustrates CBP’s commitment to its border security mission and to keeping our communities safe."