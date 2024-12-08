article

Police in Mesquite are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old man late Friday night.

Officers were called to the shooting on N. Galloway Avenue, near Republic Parkway, just before midnight.

They found one victim with gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victim, later identified as 17-year-old Jarren Walker, died from his injuries.

Police did not announce any arrests or give a description of a possible suspect.

Mesquite Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.