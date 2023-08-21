Mesquite restaurants to raise money for fallen officer memorial

More than a dozen restaurants in Mesquite are rallying around an officer who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence incident in 2021.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed off on House Bill 975 earlier this year to designate a part of Interstate 635 in Mesquite after fallen Officer Richard Houston.

Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department. He was shot and killed in December of 2021 while responding to a disturbance call. The man who killed him is now serving a life sentence.

Following Houston’s death, loved ones worked to get the highway renamed in his honor.

The new law doing that will take effect on Sept. 1, but the state is not covering the costs. It will be up to private donations to get signs with Houston’s name installed on the roadway.

Supporters have already raised more than 80% of the $40,000 needed. But they still need help.

That’s why the restaurants are joining forces Monday for what’s being called 821 Day. 821 was Houston’s badge number.

The restaurants will donate some proceeds to the cause. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit charities.thempa.org/821Day.

The hope is to have signs made and installed by the beginning of December.