A lucky Mesquite resident has claimed a $1 million prize after buying a winning lottery scratch ticket.

The Texas Lottery says the Millionaire Maker ticket was purchased at Mr. Joe's Food Mart on Motley Drive in Mesquite.

The claimant chose to stay anonymous.

The Texas Lottery says it is the third of 15 million dollar prizes in the game to be claimed.

One of the previous winners in the game purchased the ticket in Lewisville this September.