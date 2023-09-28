Expand / Collapse search

Lewisville resident wins $1 million from scratch ticket

By
Published 
Lottery
FOX 4

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A lucky North Texan recently won big on a scratch ticket, according to the Texas Lottery.

A Lewisville resident just claimed a $1 million winning ticket in the Millionaire Maker scratch ticket game.

The ticket was purchased at the RaceTrac on FM 3040 near Edmonds Lane in Lewisville.

The claimant chose to remain anonymous.

Related

Powerball jackpot now up to $925 million after no grand-prize winners
article

Powerball jackpot now up to $925 million after no grand-prize winners

The search continues for Powerball's jackpot winner. Powerball's jackpot will be just short of $1 billion after no one got all six winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing.

It was the first of 15 top prizes in the Millionaire Maker game to be claimed, according to the Texas Lottery.