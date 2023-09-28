A lucky North Texan recently won big on a scratch ticket, according to the Texas Lottery.

A Lewisville resident just claimed a $1 million winning ticket in the Millionaire Maker scratch ticket game.

The ticket was purchased at the RaceTrac on FM 3040 near Edmonds Lane in Lewisville.

The claimant chose to remain anonymous.

It was the first of 15 top prizes in the Millionaire Maker game to be claimed, according to the Texas Lottery.