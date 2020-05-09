Mesquite police seek public’s help finding two murder suspects

Mesquite police are asking for the public's help to find two people who they say are responsible for a homicide early Saturday morning.

According to police, just after 1:45 a.m., officers were called out to the intersection of Avis Street and Gillette Drive.

They found 29-year-old Keniesha Coleman, of Terrell, shot.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe there was a fight that led to the shooting.

Investigators are asking for any information on what's believed to be a male and female involved, who reportedly had no relationship with Coleman.

Mesquite Mayor Bruce Archer put out a release calling this murder "unacceptable," saying: "There is simply no good reason, no valid argument or disagreement that could have been had—that merited this poor woman being gunned down and murdered in cold blood..."

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime or identity of the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477), Mesquite Police Dispatch at 972-285-6336, or Detective D. Barrett at 972-216-6791 or dbarrett@mesquitepolice.org.