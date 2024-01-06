3 injured in crash involving Mesquite PD vehicle in Dallas
MESQUITE, Texas - Three people were injured in a crash involving a Mesquite police car and a pickup truck at an intersection in Dallas late Friday night.
Police said the wreck happened just before midnight near Jim Miller Road and Forney Road.
Two officers were inside the police car and one person was in the truck.
All three were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Dallas police are investigating what happened. No further details have been released.