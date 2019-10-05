Mesquite PD confirms officer-involved shooting in Dallas

Authorities are on scene in Dallas following an officer-involved shooting reported Saturday afternoon.

Mesquite Police Department officers were involved in this incident in the 6000 block of Lovett Ave. in Dallas. Police say this began with an investigation into a stolen vehicle somewhere on Samuel Blvd.

Mesquite PD confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting, but a police spokesman said that since it happened in Dallas, Dallas PD would be investigating, and they would be releasing details.

At this time, it’s unknown if there were any injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.