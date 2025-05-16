Mesquite elementary school bounce house lifted by wind, students injured

article

The Brief Wind lifted a bounce house at a Mesquite elementary school event Friday, injuring some students. The number and severity of injuries are unclear, but none are life-threatening. Mesquite ISD is investigating the incident and offering counseling services.



Students were injured on Friday when a gust of wind blew a Mesquite elementary school's bounce house into the air.

Bounce house injuries

What we know:

The incident happened on Friday morning at Lawrence Elementary's Play Day event.

The district says winds lifted the school's bounce house off of the ground.

Mesquite ISD says "some" students were injured and taken to the hospital for evaluation. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

The school canceled the rest of the Play Day activities.

Counselors are on campus for any student or staff who needs to talk.

The district says it is investigating.

What we don't know:

Mesquite did not say how many students were injured or what kind of injuries they sustained.

What they're saying:

"We are committed to reviewing every aspect of the event to ensure it never happens again. Nothing matters more than protecting the children entrusted to our care," wrote a Mesquite ISD spokesperson in a statement.

"It was real scary," said student Israel Rodriguez. "Some of the fourth graders, I knew them, they were my friends. One of them, his head was busted open, he was bleeding from his head and the other one he broke his hand, his bone was out."