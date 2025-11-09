Mesquite ISD teacher will not return to district after arrest on child pornography charges

article

A Mesquite Academy teacher has been arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography, according to Mesquite Independent School District officials.

What we know:

The Rockwall Police Department arrested Chad Beery at his home earlier this week. Mesquite ISD said in a statement that it had been unaware of any concerns or allegations of inappropriate behavior involving Beery prior to the arrest.

Beery has been suspended without pay and is under investigation by the Texas Education Agency, the district said.

What they're saying:

Officials confirmed that he will not be returning to Mesquite ISD.

"Mesquite ISD’s foremost responsibility is the safety and well-being of our students, and we have no tolerance for the kind of illegal activity alleged in this case," the district said in the statement.

What's next:

No additional details about the ongoing investigation were immediately available.