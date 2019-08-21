Mesquite ISD bus driver accused of solicitation of a minor

article

A Mesquite ISD bus driver was arrested on Tuesday for solicitation of a minor.

Mesquite police officers arrested 63-year-old Ruben Castillo. He’s charged with criminal solicitation of a minor to commit sexual assault of a child.

Authorities say Castillo was employed with Mesquite ISD as a bus driver for the past 11 years.

Mesquite PD is urging any additional students who may were contacted by Castillo in an inappropriate manner to contact them at (972) 285-6336.