Mesquite Championship Rodeo returns Saturday night

The first ticketed public sporting event in North Texas since the pandemic hit is back.

The Mesquite Championship Rodeo kicks off Saturday.

Every Saturday night in June, July and August, contestants will come from all over the country to compete. Social distancing rules will be in place to keep guests and staff safe.

"We're going to limit the amount of contact that people will have with each other as best as we can,” said MCR Director Travis Wheat. “We're dealing with live animals and big animals so sometimes that will be compromised, but that's the risk that these guys are willing to take to make a living. That's what these guys doing for a living. A lot of them are in the beef industry as well. So both of these have been hit really, really hard."

Tickets can be found at: www.mesquiterodeo.com