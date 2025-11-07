Mental health expert weighs in on death of Marshawn Kneeland

The Brief A new Texas-focused report links strong coaching to better student mental health and academics. Researchers say 91% of student athletes report their coaches check grades weekly, above national averages. Experts stress trusted adult relationships in sports can help prevent tragedies like Marshawn Kneeland’s death.



The Dallas Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland’s death highlights the importance of mental health resources for NFL players.

A new national report suggests good coaches have a real impact on the mental wellness and academic success of high school athletes.

Mental health and football

The latest:

The recent study underscores the topics of mental health and the coach/student athlete relationship.

Dr. Kyle Craighead with the research company Everrise spoke about the data from their report, "The State of Coaching, Texas Special Edition."

What they're saying:

"It’s easy to see the coach on the field, it’s easy to see after the game the coaches holding the trophy because they got the big win, but there’s a lot that happens behind the scenes where the coaches are building the relationships, building the connection and putting together a structure in place, checking on kids grades," Craighead said. "We at EverRise asked 18,000 student athletes across Texas about their student athlete experience with their coaches, and we are finding that Texas coaches are scoring off the charts. They’re scoring above national averages in the area of asking about grades weekly. Over 91% of those 18,000 said that their coach checks on their grades. That’s not a number any of us would expect to that degree."

As the sports community around the nation is mourning the loss of Kneeland, it's important for athletes to know there are resources there for them if they feel the need.

"In this terrible situation, I know we don’t know all the details of this situation yet, but we do know is student athletes, especially at the high school level, or in this case, a 24-year-old, but very young adults in these situations, they’re likely going to turn to the person they trust the most," said Craighead. "So our number one goal as adults is to get people out there they can trust. How do we get people in front of students who build the trust? Well, a lot of that is through athletics, a lot of that is through extracurriculars. The second part is to be able to recognize when someone is struggling because you have a high level of connection. That’s all, that’s number one. We measure six pillars. Connection is the number one pillar."

Other pillars included in the Everrise research data are psychological safety, structure, skill development and communication.

How did Marshawn Kneeland die?

The backstory:

According to a report released by DPS, a sequence of events began around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, when troopers attempted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation on the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs Boulevard.

The driver, later identified as Kneeland, refused to stop, leading to a police pursuit. Videos from NTTA show a trooper chasing a speeding car, but, investigators say, troopers ultimately lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit.

The vehicle was later found abandoned after being involved in a crash in the southbound lanes of Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway, close to The Star. Troopers and Frisco Police searched the area and found Kneeland's body.

During the search, officers were told Kneeland had expressed "suicidal ideations." Kneeland was found just after 1:30 a.m. with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.