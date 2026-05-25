Memorial Day 2026: North Texans pays tribute to fallen soldiers

The Brief Memorial Day events and tributes were held across the state of Texas on Monday to remember those who gave their lives for their country. Cemeteries in Dallas and Fort Worth held tributes to the fallen heroes interred at those sites with cannon salutes and bagpipe salutes. Carry The Load saw hundreds carry backpacks to Reverchon Park, signifying the load carried by those who serve our country.



All across the Lone Star State, fallen soldiers and veterans were honored as a part of this year's Memorial Day observances.

Local cemeteries honor fallen veterans

In Dallas, a wreath and flag were placed at DFW National Cemetery for every armed forces member who is interred at the site.

The names of each service member were read aloud in remembrance, followed by a cannon salute.

DFW National Cemetery on Memorial Day 2026

In Fort Worth, the Mount Olivet Cemetery observed its 97th Memorial Day service, one of the longest observances in the country.

Bagpipes were played in honor of the fallen veterans buried at the cemetery.

"I personally lost over 42 men over the course of numerous deployments," Charlie Lauersdorf, a Fort Worth City Council member and U.S. Marine veteran, said at the observance. "There are so many people here dealing with loss in some way or sacrifices that have touched them in some way."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mount Olivet Cemetery on Memorial Day 2026

Carry The Load at Katy Trail

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Hundreds walked on Katy Trail in Dallas to Reverchon Park with backpacks as part of Carry The Load.

The backpacks symbolize the burden caused by those who serve our country and communities.

Despite rain on Sunday afternoon, many participants continued to march though the weather.

The event was started 15 years ago by Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. "We exist to give people an active connection to the service and sacrifice made by so many men and women," Holley says.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Carry The Load 2026

Gov. Abbott in Houston

Texas governor Greg Abbott spoke at an event in Sugarland near Houston about the Gold Star designation families receive when a loved one is lost in combat.

"These families themselves do not sign enlistment papers, but they serve just the same," Abbott said. "They waited through long deployments. They prayed through sleepless nights."

"And then, one day, they received the news that no family deserves to have to ever receive. The Gold Star they carry is not a decoration; it is the heaviest thing a family can bear."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

What's next:

This evening, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will hold a Memorial Day concert at Flag Pole Hill Park starting at 8:15 p.m., to be followed by fireworks.

In the event of rain, the fireworks will be canceled, but the concert will go on at the Meyerson Symphony Center in downtown Dallas.