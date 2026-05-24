Memorial Day 2026: Carry The Load Memorial March continues through rain, lightning

The Brief Rain and severe storms briefly paused the annual Carry The Load march along the Katy Trail on Sunday, though many participants chose to continue through the downpour. Thousands of participants nationwide joined the event to honor fallen service members, highlighting the enduring daily grief and sacrifice experienced by military families. The event resumed after the weather cleared, with a silent midnight walk scheduled for Sunday night followed by a closing ceremony on Monday morning.



Storms and lightning put a pause on Sunday's Memorial Day remembrance, but despite the rain, many here are choosing to honor those who have fallen.

Local perspective:

Row after row of American flags lined the Katy Trail. Beside them were young faces frozen in time.

One of those names belonged to Audrey Barber’s first husband, Brandon Lee Stout, who was killed in Iraq, in 2007, at only 23 years old.

Before her husband deployed, he told her something she had never forgotten: "I wanted to be a mom someday. He knew he wanted me to be a mom someday, and he said, ‘If anything ever happens to me,’ and I said, ‘No, stop, wait.’ He went, 'No, I need to say this. If anything ever happens to me, I want you to be happy, and I want you to move forward," said Audrey Barber.

Somehow, years later, you can see that promise in the people walking alongside her. Her now husband and her children, especially her 7-year-old daughter, Celany, a little girl carrying the memory of a man she'd never met.

What they're saying:

"I saw a picture of many pictures of my mommy's first husband, and I really want to do this with her," said Celany.

Kids don’t usually explain grief this clearly, but somehow, she did.

"They don't want to lose them in their memory," she said.

Carry The Load started 15 years ago with a few hundred people. Now ,thousands take part nationwide before Memorial Day to remember the loss and sacrifice made for our country and those left behind.

"For them, Memorial Day is every day. That loss isn't something that they get to just think about once in a while. It's something that they live with every single day. And so, for myself and her to be able to come out here and be able to help carry that burden, it's really impactful to be able to be a part of it," said Matt Fryman with Carry the Load.

While thousands marched carrying the names and faces of soldiers loved and lost, the roaring of thunder filled the air as the storm moved in.

Dig deeper:

For a moment the march came to a stop. Even though organizers told people to take cover, many carried on and continued marching through the rain.

It felt symbolic of the sacrifice made and what it's like to carry somebody with you even through the storm.

"I thought it was really important to remember the fallen, saying their name, remembering that they were here, remembering the legacy that they left behind," said Audrey Barber.

What's next:

The event was able to proceed after the storm had passed. There is a silent midnight walk on Sunday night and a closing ceremony on Monday morning.