Members of national panel set to review Fort Worth PD have been chosen

A national panel of experts that will conduct a review of the Fort Worth Police Department has been chosen.

Last month, Mayor Betsy Price announced the formation of the panel after former officer Aaron Dean fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson inside her Fort Worth home.

Dean was charged with murder.

The panel will be led by former Arlington Police Chief Theron Bowman and criminology professor Alex Del Carmen.

Other members have backgrounds in federal law enforcement and civil rights.

City Manager David Cooke will begin presenting panel recommendations to the city council next week.