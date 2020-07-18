Member reacts following crash killing three members of Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club

Three people were killed, nine injured, after a suspected drunk driver hit their motorcycles head-on Saturday around noon.



The crash occurred along Highway 16 between Kerrville and Bandera. All of the victims were members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

“Those guys were just riding their motorcycles,” said David Weed, a member of the Thin Blue Line LEMC. “A guy, who they spent their lives protecting the communities that they lived in from, hit and killed 3 of the best men I ever met.”

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Weed shared video of the group of riders taken moments before the crash. According to Weed, they had been returning to Bandera, after having lunch in Kerrville.

As they were heading back, Weed said a car traveling from Medina to Kerrville crossed over the center line and struck several of the motorcycles head-on.



Weed stated the following members were killed in the tragic accident:

- Joseph Paglia, President of the Chicago chapter, Retired Officer with the Niles City Police Dept.

- Jerry Wayne Harbour from Houston, Thin Blue Line Ambassador, Lt. Col. Army (retired) and Pilot for Eastern Airlines (Retired).

- Michael White, Secretary of the Chicago chapter, Chicago Community Services Officer, U.S. Army (retired).

Advertisement

According to the Kerr County Jail records, Ivan Robles, 28, has been charged with six counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, three counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, and an immigration violation. In addition, he has a previous DWI charge in 2016.

Ivan Robles (Source: Kerr County Jail records)

Thin Blue Line LEMC originated in Houston. The group helps police agencies and families when officers get seriously sick or killed.



“A lot of them are retired police officers and retired military,” said Cesar Troy Morin, from the Harris County Deputy Constables Association. “They raise money to try and help out families of the fallen or sick.”



Thin Blue Line LEMC does accept donations. If you’re interested in helping them, click here.



“Not only has that man robbed those families of their loved ones, but he’s robbed each and every community that those guys served,” said Weed. “He robbed the world of 3 good people. He’s going to have to work a lot in his life, to match the effort that they would have produced.”