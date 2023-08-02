Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions Drawing: Texan wins $4M as jackpot climbs to $1.25B

By
Published 
Lottery
FOX 4

No one won the $1.1 billion jackpot in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, but one Texan did win a $4 million prize.

The Texas Lottery says one ticket purchased in Texas matched all 5 white numbers, but did not get the Mega Ball. The ticket did have a Megaplier, taking the prize from $1 million to $4 million.

The ticket was sold in Burnet, northwest of Austin, at the Hoover Valley Country Store.

Don't throw away your tickets just yet!

409,622 tickets purchased in Texas won something in Tuesday night's Mega Million drawing, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winning numbers for the August 1 drawing were 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61 with a Mega Ball of 12.

The next Mega Millions drawing this Friday, will be worth an estimated $1.25 billion.