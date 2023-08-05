Mega Millions Drawing: Lucky Texan wins $1M as jackpot climbs to $1.55B
While no one took home the $1.35B jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, one lucky Texan won a million dollar prize.
The numbers for the drawing were 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56 with a Mega Ball of 20.
The Texas Lottery says one ticket purchased in the Lone Star State matched all 5 white balls, but not the Mega Ball.
That ticket was sold at the SSA Super Food Mart on W Gentry Parkway in Tyler.
Overall, 433,857 tickets purchased in Texas won a prize in the drawing, according to the Texas Lottery.
8 of those won a $20,000 prize for matching 4 white numbers and the Mega Ball, with the Megaplier.
The next Mega Millions drawing will be worth $1.55 billion.
The next drawing will be held on Tuesday night.