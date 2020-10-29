Medical examiner confirms missing Fort Worth woman’s body found in Cooke County

article

The search for a missing Fort Worth woman is over after officials confirm her body was found over the weekend.

The medical examiner confirmed that a body found in a car in Cooke County belongs to 69-year-old Carolyn Riggins.

A hunter found Riggins’ car with her body inside it in a wooded area over the weekend.

Riggins had been missing since July. She was last seen leaving a bingo hall in Watauga after winning a large amount of money.

A tip said Riggins' Lincoln Town Car was spotted on I-35 the morning after she played bingo in July. Investigators searched along the interstate into Oklahoma. Her car and her body were eventually found about 100 miles north of Watauga nearly three months laters.

Family members said she had some memory issues from a stroke.

Riggins’ cause of death has not yet been released.

