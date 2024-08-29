Bedford elementary school students moved after contractor hits gas line

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Meadow Creek Elementary in Bedford was evacuated on Thursday after people in the building reportedly smelled gas.

The City of Bedford says a contractor hit a four-inch gas line near the intersection of Harwood Road and Park Avenue.

Harwood Road is currently closed between Park Avenue and Martin Drive.

Bedford Police and Fire were called to the building around 11 a.m.

HEB ISD originally moved students at the school into the gym.

SKY 4 saw students eventually being moved to Harwood Junior High.

The city says no parent action is needed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.