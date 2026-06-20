McKinney shooting leaves 1 dead
article
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police are investigating after one person was shot in an apartment complex parking lot.
What we know:
Officers responded to the Larkin Apartments on West White Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday for a shots fired call.
A 19-year-old, identified as Jose Herberto Martin, was found inside a vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound to his neck.
Martin was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
What we don't know:
McKinney police said no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 972-547-3480 or email CrimeTipLine@mckinneytexas.org.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the McKinney Police Department.