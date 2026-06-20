McKinney shooting leaves 1 dead

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The Brief McKinney police are investigating after a man was found shot in an apartment complex parking lot Friday night. Officers found 19-year-old Jose Herberto Martin with a gunshot wound to the neck. Martin was taken to an area hospital where he later died.



McKinney police are investigating after one person was shot in an apartment complex parking lot.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Larkin Apartments on West White Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday for a shots fired call.

A 19-year-old, identified as Jose Herberto Martin, was found inside a vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Martin was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

McKinney police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 972-547-3480 or email CrimeTipLine@mckinneytexas.org.