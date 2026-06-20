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McKinney shooting leaves 1 dead

By
FOX 4
McKinney
Published June 20, 2026 11:09 AM CDT
Published June 20, 2026 11:09 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • McKinney police are investigating after a man was found shot in an apartment complex parking lot Friday night.
    • Officers found 19-year-old Jose Herberto Martin with a gunshot wound to the neck.
    • Martin was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police are investigating after one person was shot in an apartment complex parking lot.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Larkin Apartments on West White Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday for a shots fired call.

A 19-year-old, identified as Jose Herberto Martin, was found inside a vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Martin was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

McKinney police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 972-547-3480 or email CrimeTipLine@mckinneytexas.org.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the McKinney Police Department.

McKinneyCrime and Public Safety