McKinney resident wins $1 million Powerball prize
McKINNEY, Texas - A McKinney resident won $1 million in the Powerball drawing for May 21, according to the Texas Lottery.
$1 million Powerball winner
What we know:
The ticket was purchased at Walmart Supercenter located at 2041 N. Redbud Blvd. in McKinney.
The winner decided to remain anonymous.
Powerball Prize Chart (Source: Texas Lottery)
The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (9-29-31-34-43), but not the red Powerball number (2).
No one won the $146 million prize.
Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.
The estimated jackpot for the next jackpot is at more than $202 million.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Lottery.