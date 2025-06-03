McKinney resident wins $1 million Powerball prize

article

The Brief A McKinney resident won a $1 million Powerball prize in the May 21 drawing. The winner decided to remain anonymous. The next jackpot is expected to be more than $200 million.



A McKinney resident won $1 million in the Powerball drawing for May 21, according to the Texas Lottery.

What we know:

The ticket was purchased at Walmart Supercenter located at 2041 N. Redbud Blvd. in McKinney.

The winner decided to remain anonymous.

Powerball Prize Chart (Source: Texas Lottery)

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (9-29-31-34-43), but not the red Powerball number (2).

No one won the $146 million prize.

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

The estimated jackpot for the next jackpot is at more than $202 million.