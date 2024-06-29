Expand / Collapse search

McKinney plane crash victims identified

Updated  June 29, 2024 2:11pm CDT
McKinney
2 killed, 1 hurt in McKinney plane crash

Two people are dead and a third is in the hospital after a small plane crashed in a construction zone shortly after taking off from the McKinney National Airport.

MCKINNEY, Texas - The two people killed in a plane crash in McKinney on Thursday morning have been identified.

67-year-old pilot Michael Lewis from Forney and 53-year-old passenger Gustavo Moreno of Royse City were killed when a twin-engine Cessna 414 crashed into a construction site shortly after taking off from the McKinney National Airport, according to Texas DPS.

Lewis is the husband of former Forney mayor Amanda Lewis.

Another passenger, 35-year-old Randy Williams, was critically injured in the crash, according to family members.

He was transported to Parkland where he continues to receive treatment.

Video shows moments after McKinney plane crash

Cellphone video shows the fiery moments after a twin-engine Cessna crashed in McKinney Thursday afternoon. Two people died in the crash but workers were able to rescue a third person. That person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

FAA records indicate the plane is registered to Hunger Relief Ministries, a non-profit in Forney working with food pantries.

The NTSB arrived on Friday and will lead the investigation into what caused the crash.