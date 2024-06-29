McKinney plane crash victims identified

The two people killed in a plane crash in McKinney on Thursday morning have been identified.

67-year-old pilot Michael Lewis from Forney and 53-year-old passenger Gustavo Moreno of Royse City were killed when a twin-engine Cessna 414 crashed into a construction site shortly after taking off from the McKinney National Airport, according to Texas DPS.

Lewis is the husband of former Forney mayor Amanda Lewis.

Another passenger, 35-year-old Randy Williams, was critically injured in the crash, according to family members.

He was transported to Parkland where he continues to receive treatment.

FAA records indicate the plane is registered to Hunger Relief Ministries, a non-profit in Forney working with food pantries.

The NTSB arrived on Friday and will lead the investigation into what caused the crash.