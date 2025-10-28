Video shows crash that left tow truck hanging from McKinney overpass

The Brief New video released by the North Texas Tollway Authority shows the moment a tow truck crashed on Highway 121 in McKinney last week. The crash occurred when the tow truck swerved to avoid a stalled car, causing the cab to roll over and dangle from the Sam Rayburn Tollway overpass. The tow truck driver was rescued by firefighters and treated for only minor injuries, while the driver of the stalled car also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



Newly released video shows last week’s crash in McKinney that left a tow truck driver dangling over an overpass.

Tow Truck Dangles from Overpass

What's new:

The North Texas Tollway Authority released video showing the moment the truck swerved to avoid a stalled car on Highway 121.

State troopers said the truck was towing two vehicles when it hit the car. The driver lost control and rolled over, leaving the cab hanging over the edge of the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

Firefighters rescued that truck driver, and he was treated for minor injuries.

The backstory:

The crash happened on Oct. 22 on the southbound side of the Sam Rayburn Tollway at Hardin Boulevard in McKinney.

Police said the driver of a tow truck lost control while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle, hit a concrete barrier, and came to rest on its side with the cab hanging off the overpass.

Images from SKY 4 showed firefighters with a ladder truck working to rescue a man inside the cab. He appeared to be okay as he was lowered on the ladder to the ground below.

Police confirmed he suffered only a minor laceration to the forehead.

The driver of the stalled vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The concrete barrier was also damaged in the crash.