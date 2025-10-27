'You're DANGEROUS." Affidavit details mother's texts before son's severe brain trauma

The Brief Newly released police documents show a McKinney mother, Chelsea Berg, confronted her boyfriend, Christopher Alexander, about her 3-year-old son's bruises a month before he was hospitalized. The child, Dawson Zamora, was hospitalized on Oct. 14 with severe brain trauma and extensive injuries across his body. He is currently believed to be on life support. Both Berg and Alexander are facing injury to a child charges.



Text messages reveal a McKinney mother had confronted her boyfriend about her 3-year-old son’s injuries a month before the child was hospitalized with severe brain trauma.

Both Chelsea Berg and her boyfriend, Christopher Alexander, are now facing charges for the 3-year-old Dawson Zamora’s injuries.

McKinney Toddler Child Abuse Case

Chelsea Rene Berg, 30 and Christopher Thomas Alexander, 30 (Source: Collin County Jail)

What's new:

A newly released arrest warrant affidavit for Berg shares text messages that investigators found when searching her phone.

On Sept. 9, more than a month before Zamora was hospitalized with severe injuries, Berg allegedly sent Alexander a message blaming him for bruises on Dawson’s face.

"He clearly hit his head when he fell, he has a bruise on his eyebrow and his whole jawline/cheek is bruised. You’re reckless. He has progressively been getting more and more hurt with you!!! Leave me alone!!! I’m not blind. You’re DANGEROUS," she wrote, according to the affidavit.

Additional text messages mentioned Dawson suffered new bruises while staying home from school to heal from existing injuries.

Berg said she’d overlooked a bruise on the little boy’s genitals because "it could have happened at school."

"1000000% serious. You bruise him, hurt him, and cause damage every single time you are along with him. There hasn’t been a single time you’ve been along with him where he hasn’t been hurt," she wrote on Sept. 18, according to the affidavit.

The backstory:

According to police documents, Alexander brought Dawson to the hospital on Oct. 14. He said he found the toddler unresponsive after he heard a "thud."

But the hospital staff said the injuries were inconsistent with Alexander’s explanation. They notified police.

Hospital staff reported that Dawson's injuries included severe brain trauma, including bleeding in the brain, bruising in various states of healing over his entire body, wounds to his chest and stomach, and anal trauma.

Alexander got an attorney at the hospital and refused to speak with police. Police said Berg was adamant that her son did not have injuries when she left for work and left him in Alexander's care.

Both adults were arrested on Oct. 16.

Alexander is being held in the Collin County Jail on charges of injury to a child, stalking and tamper/fabricate evidence with intent to impair the investigation. His bond is set at a combined $210,000.

Berg was charged with injury to a child. She bonded out of jail the same day she was booked, according to jail records. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Dawson is believed to still be in the hospital on life support.