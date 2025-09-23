McKinney ISD teen's basketball shot goes viral, showcasing the power of inclusion

The Brief A viral video of McKinney High School junior William Sherman, who has Down syndrome, celebrating after making a shot during a basketball game has captured the hearts of thousands online. The video was filmed by his mother, who wanted to share the joy and show what students with special needs can achieve with proper inclusion. Sherman, a talented athlete, is part of McKinney ISD's Special Olympics program and is a huge fan of former Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić.



For William Sherman, it's all basketball all the time.

His mom took the viral video, just trying to spread the joy felt inside that McKinney gym. The joy was not only from William, but also from the McKinney students, teachers, and faculty.

Local perspective:

That's William Sherman beaming with joy on the basketball court at McKinney High School's varsity versus faculty game.

Big time shots mean big time celebrations. Both are skills the McKinney High School junior practices in his backyard. A place FOX 4's Peyton Yager visited on Tuesday afternoon.

Still on cloud nine and still smiling. William, who has down syndrome, is passionate about the game of basketball. This was William’s second year to be invited to play, but this year, the infectious video taken by his mom, Jenay Sherman, caught the attention of thousands on social media.

What they're saying:

"I love people to see their kids can do anything. Especially with the right kind of inclusion," said Jenay.

"He's out there. He can contribute. if you figure out a way to allow everybody to contribute, they have something to offer."

William and Jenay Sherman

William expressed his excitement about the game and shared his favorite basketball player, which many North Texans would relate to.

"I feel excited," said Sherman.

"My favorite player is Luka Dončić."

What's next:

William is an all-around athlete, part of McKinney ISD's Special Olympics program.

Competitive, but also compassionate. Showing that kindness will always win.

By a long shot. William is surrounded by sports and the oldest of four boys.

So, he is always supporting his three brothers on the football field or the basketball court and they, of course, do the same.

