McKinney house fire caused by lightning strike during Tuesday’s storms

The Brief A McKinney home on Mescalbean Drive caught fire Tuesday afternoon during North Texas storms. Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly and no one was hurt. The family is currently staying with relatives as neighbors turn to social media for gift card donations and essentials for the family.



Tuesday’s storms brought destruction to a McKinney home after a lightning strike.

Neighbors captured dramatic video of the fire.

What we know:

The fire happened on Tuesday afternoon as storms were rolling through North Texas.

The McKinney Fire Department confirmed the fire in the 3500 block of Mescalbean Drive was caused by lightning.

Firefighters were able to put it out quickly and said no one was injured.

What they're saying:

Neighbors said the sound of the lightning strike was unforgettable. It was so loud that they thought it had hit a transformer.

"It was the loudest one that we had ever heard in our lives, right?" said Stephanie Steelman.

"I saw the light. It was very loud. So, I thought it probably hit a transformer," Steve Steelman added.

The Steelmans live just three doors down and went outside to see fire trucks arriving in the neighborhood. They captured video of the flames.

"I used to be in property management years ago, and I’ve experienced this fire. I would build communities and replace homes and solve people going through all that. So, I understand from a distance what this can do to someone," Stephanie Steelman. "But just being so close to our home, it just made it seem like it was real."

The homeowners politely declined FOX 4's request for an interview.

What's next:

The Steelmans said the neighborhood has already started coming together to help by donating gift cards and other essential items. They hope to use their community Facebook page to organize more support for the family.

The homeowners were in the process of selling their home before the fire. They’re now staying with relatives.