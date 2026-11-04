McKinney High School student kicked out of district after bringing gun to campus

The Brief A McKinney High School student was arrested after he attempted to bring a gun to the high school's campus on Wednesday. The student, who recently enrolled in McKinney ISD, was detained after the school's weapons detection system alerted officials to a potential security concern. Police say the incident remains under investigation, and McKinney ISD says the student will not return to the district.



A McKinney High School student was arrested after he attempted to bring a gun to the high school's campus on Wednesday, and McKinney ISD says he will not be allowed to return to the district.

McKinney High School student arrested

What we know:

On November 4, a McKinney High School student was detained by the McKinney Police Department after they discovered a firearm in his possession on the school's campus.

McKinney ISD says the student arrived on campus late and entered through the school's designated entrance, where the school's Evolv weapons detection system alerted campus officials to a potential security concern.

Responding personnel discovered the student was in possession of a firearm. The student was immediately detained, and the firearm was recovered.

The district later identified the student as 17-year-old Justin Velazquez. Velazquez has been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places, a third-degree felony charge.

Velazquez had recently enrolled in McKinney ISD. The district says he will not return to McKinney ISD following the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the McKinney Police Department.

What they're saying:

"We want to emphasize that weapons are strictly prohibited on McKinney ISD campuses, and any violation of this policy is taken extremely seriously. This incident also emphasizes the importance of the safety and security measures we have implemented, including our Evolv weapons detection systems, which are designed to identify potential threats before they enter our schools," McKinney officials said in a statement.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We appreciate the swift response of our campus personnel and law enforcement partners, as well as the continued support of our families in maintaining a safe and secure learning environment."