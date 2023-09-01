Expand / Collapse search

McKinney High School coach placed on leave with few details released

McKinney
McKINNEY, Texas - A coach at McKinney High School has been placed on paid administrative leave as the district completes an investigation.

The name of the coach has not been released.

Few details have been announced, but a release from a district spokesperson said the investigation doesn’t involve any students.

More information is set to be released after the district completes the investigation.

The district said they have a "plan in place to ensure that the student athletes are taken care of."